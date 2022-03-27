Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading Down 11.1%

Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 38,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,159,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $540.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UXIN. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uxin by 18.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uxin by 125.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Uxin by 54.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 138,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Uxin during the second quarter worth $3,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

