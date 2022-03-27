Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Receives $16.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on USNZY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS USNZY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 42,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,085. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.