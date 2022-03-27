Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Receives $16.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZYGet Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on USNZY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS USNZY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 42,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,085. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.33.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (Get Rating)

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY)

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.