Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:URBDF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:URBDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of URBDF stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.
