Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.10

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.10 and last traded at $32.09, with a volume of 24270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.37.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 233,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 39,557 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,532,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

