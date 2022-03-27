Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

UVE opened at $13.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $423.30 million, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UVE. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other Universal Insurance news, CFO Frank Wilcox purchased 2,750 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $32,835.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 10,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,750 shares of company stock worth $176,355 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,682,000 after acquiring an additional 73,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 33.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 53,342 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 60.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 44,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after acquiring an additional 31,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 24,827 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

