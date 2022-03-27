UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,071 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 199,314 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,812,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $513.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,551,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,824. The firm has a market cap of $482.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $481.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $360.55 and a 12-month high of $515.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

