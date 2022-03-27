United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.7% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,020,000 after purchasing an additional 295,726 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,836 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,523,349,000 after acquiring an additional 207,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,164,827,000 after acquiring an additional 150,239 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,342,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,001,000 after acquiring an additional 54,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.35. 1,754,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.56. The firm has a market cap of $187.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.70 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

