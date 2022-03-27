Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UMPQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Umpqua’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Umpqua by 66.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 109.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 42.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Company Profile (Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

