UGAS (UGAS) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges

UGAS (UGAS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $326,318.50 and $108,149.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

UGAS

About UGAS

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

