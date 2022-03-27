UBS Group Upgrades MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MYTE. Societe Generale raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MYTE opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $931.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.55. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $32.71.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.82 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the fourth quarter worth $930,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile (Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.