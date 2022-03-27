UBS Group Reiterates “€33.00” Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MTGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($50.55) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($50.55) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €39.22 ($43.10).

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($19.47) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($33.80).

About ArcelorMittal (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.