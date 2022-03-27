UBS Group Reiterates “€33.00” Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($50.55) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($50.55) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €39.22 ($43.10).

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($19.47) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($33.80).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.