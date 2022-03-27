UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 5,226 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,906 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter worth $1,370,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 29.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 34,514 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 36.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 33,178 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

ABTX stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 84,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,376. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $925.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.59.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

