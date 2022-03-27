UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $949,000 Stock Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,307 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Mitek Systems worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,949,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,644,000 after purchasing an additional 166,825 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,663,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 165,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 997.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 163,326 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 183,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 124,321 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MITK stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 232,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,304. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 0.45. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MITK shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

In other news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $40,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $141,389.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,386 shares of company stock worth $232,681. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

