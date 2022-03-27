UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $219,000 Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 30.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 40.6% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 13.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.39) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.87. 3,730,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,836,977. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7354 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

