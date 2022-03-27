U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE USPH traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.64. 55,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.95. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $123.38.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.00.
In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $122,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,218 shares of company stock valued at $676,259 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.