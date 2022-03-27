U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE USPH traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.64. 55,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.95. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $123.38.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.00.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $122,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,218 shares of company stock valued at $676,259 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.