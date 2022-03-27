U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $13.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Energy by 180.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 61,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Energy by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the third quarter worth $127,000.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, the Permian Basin in New Mexico, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, and in the Gulf Coast of Texas.

