U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 916,700 shares, an increase of 751.2% from the February 28th total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 21.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $5.42 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in U.S. Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, the Permian Basin in New Mexico, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, and in the Gulf Coast of Texas.

