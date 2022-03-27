Tycoon (TYC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $153,621.00

Tycoon (TYC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Tycoon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Tycoon has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $153,621.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tycoon has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00035386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00111778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tycoon Coin Profile

Tycoon (TYC) is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

Buying and Selling Tycoon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tycoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

