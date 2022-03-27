Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition (NYSE:TRCA) Trading Down 0.3%

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 21,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 51,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:TRCA)

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

