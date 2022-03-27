TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,938,900 shares, an increase of 306.1% from the February 28th total of 2,693,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,207.3 days.

TUIFF opened at $3.08 on Friday. TUI has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

