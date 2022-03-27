TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.62.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $598.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 90,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

