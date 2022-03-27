TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $233,000 Position in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lowered its position in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 311,400 shares during the quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.47% of Calithera Biosciences worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 985,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 47,568 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,212,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 973,168 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 753,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 402,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CALA stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.53. 442,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,973. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calithera Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

