TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $13.18 Million Stock Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pretium Resources comprises 4.4% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.50% of Pretium Resources worth $13,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $49,072,000. Grand Central Investment Group boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 39,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 794,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 344,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 565,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 47,378 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PVG remained flat at $$15.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

PVG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pretium Resources in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pretium Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

