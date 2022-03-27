TSP Capital Management Group LLC Acquires 787,000 Shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,761,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787,000 shares during the period. AgroFresh Solutions accounts for approximately 1.8% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned about 5.28% of AgroFresh Solutions worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,354 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AGFS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.96. 121,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,417. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $102.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

