TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Short Interest Up 682.7% in March

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, an increase of 682.7% from the February 28th total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TRxADE HEALTH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

MEDS traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.28. 29,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,383. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. TRxADE HEALTH has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

