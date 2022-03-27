Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 1,249 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 1.5% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $14,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.92. 973,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,358. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.07 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,930. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

