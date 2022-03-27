Trust Co. of Virginia VA Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.82.

INTC traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.83. 33,239,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,935,896. The company has a market cap of $211.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.72. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.