Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $8.80 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,466,000 after buying an additional 897,298 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after purchasing an additional 745,157 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3,631.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,201,000 after purchasing an additional 704,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,068,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 401,585 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after purchasing an additional 342,603 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.86. 1,333,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

