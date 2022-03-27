Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $20.02 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 2.0% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 143.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after buying an additional 396,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after buying an additional 217,116 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 53.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $423,760,000 after buying an additional 176,629 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 97.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,342,000 after buying an additional 89,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $939.50.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $741.04. 419,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,055. The business’s 50 day moving average is $759.93 and its 200-day moving average is $853.38. The company has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $660.15 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

