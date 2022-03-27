Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $1.29 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,372,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,299,888. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $82.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

