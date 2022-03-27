Trust Co. of Virginia VA Buys 2,369 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

NASDAQ VCLT traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $91.79. 826,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,087. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.80. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $90.10 and a 1-year high of $109.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

