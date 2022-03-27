Truist Financial Raises Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Price Target to $23.00

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MNDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities cut shares of Mandiant from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Mandiant from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDT opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.91. Mandiant has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $23.33.

Mandiant ( NASDAQ:MNDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mandiant will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mandiant news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 50,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,312,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,712 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth about $280,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth about $186,897,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mandiant by 712.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,086,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091,453 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth about $83,072,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth about $62,615,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

