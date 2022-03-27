Truist Financial Lowers Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $200.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DDOG. Citigroup upped their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.23.

Datadog stock opened at $146.84 on Thursday. Datadog has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.97 and a 200-day moving average of $156.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,097.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total value of $26,580,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total value of $1,027,968.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 703,995 shares of company stock worth $109,892,713. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,155,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,540,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,762 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,886.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth approximately $161,196,000. 64.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

