Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) Short Interest Update

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $2,330,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 153.5% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 699,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 423,884 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the third quarter worth approximately $3,042,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 201.4% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 148,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 98,912 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the third quarter worth approximately $8,721,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATVC stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

