Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Short Interest Up 174.3% in March

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,500 shares, an increase of 174.3% from the February 28th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 107.9 days.

Shares of TTTPF stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. Tremor International has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Tremor International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.