Transform Wealth LLC Trims Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,142 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 18,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $99.17 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.37.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,176,160 over the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.57.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

