Transform Wealth LLC Sells 302 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $108.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.