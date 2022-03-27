Transform Wealth LLC Has $743,000 Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 808,192 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $72,853,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

NYSE RTX opened at $102.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.96. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $76.07 and a 52-week high of $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $152.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

