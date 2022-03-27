Transform Wealth LLC Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,580 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 229.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $33.58.

