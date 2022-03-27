Transform Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $77.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.76. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.16 and a 52-week high of $88.25.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
