Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 403 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

IWN stock opened at $163.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.79. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.46 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

