Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stake Boosted by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 358.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25,392 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $155.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $142.53 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.26 and its 200-day moving average is $177.43.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

