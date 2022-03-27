Traders Purchase Large Volume of United Microelectronics Put Options (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 65,739 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,150% compared to the typical volume of 5,259 put options.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $9.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.21.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 26.21%. Analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,496,000 after buying an additional 2,701,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,470,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,002,000 after buying an additional 2,303,305 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $62,398,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $54,570,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,478,000 after buying an additional 1,021,414 shares during the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMC. Nomura cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

