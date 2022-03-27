Traders Purchase Large Volume of United Microelectronics Put Options (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 65,739 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,150% compared to the typical volume of 5,259 put options.
Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $9.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.21.
United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 26.21%. Analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMC. Nomura cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
