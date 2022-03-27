Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 2,054 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,464% compared to the average volume of 45 put options.

Several analysts have issued reports on IIN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIN. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in IntriCon during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,652,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 719,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,641,000 after acquiring an additional 94,559 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 46.1% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 240,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 75,716 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in shares of IntriCon in the fourth quarter worth about $1,129,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of IntriCon in the third quarter worth about $1,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IntriCon stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $220.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1,190.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.08.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that IntriCon will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

