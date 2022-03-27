Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 34 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,840,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Booking by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,729.00.

BKNG stock opened at $2,247.93 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,796.45 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 79.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,317.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2,358.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 87.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

