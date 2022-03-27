Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.98 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,930 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of PLTR opened at $12.97 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.04 and a beta of 5.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

