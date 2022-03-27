Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.74 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in PPL by 74.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 56.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PPL. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $30.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.88%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

