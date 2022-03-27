Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 158 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 37.5% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $238.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

