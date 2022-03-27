Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 10,800 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 37,311 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average is $29.33.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

