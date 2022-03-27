Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) versus Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Financial Review

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Titan Medical alerts:

4.4% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Globus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of Globus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Titan Medical and Globus Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $20.09 million 3.21 -$24.18 million ($0.16) -3.62 Globus Medical $958.10 million 7.53 $149.19 million $1.43 49.64

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical. Titan Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Titan Medical has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Medical has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and Globus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A -82.71% -42.45% Globus Medical 15.57% 12.69% 11.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Titan Medical and Globus Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50 Globus Medical 0 1 10 0 2.91

Titan Medical presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 589.66%. Globus Medical has a consensus target price of $86.27, indicating a potential upside of 21.53%. Given Titan Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Titan Medical is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Summary

Globus Medical beats Titan Medical on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Medical (Get Rating)

Titan Medical, Inc. engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Globus Medical (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The company was founded by David C. Paul, David D. Davidar and Andrew Iott in March 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.